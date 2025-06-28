Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski Sells 620 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey William Karbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80.

On Friday, April 25th, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.04, for a total transaction of $702,105.60.

On Monday, April 21st, Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,331.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,183.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,023.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $563.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

