Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.30.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $785.11 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $867.26 and a 200-day moving average of $881.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

