Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 227 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $174,329,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

