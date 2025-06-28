Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$33.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Canada raised Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Company Profile

ABX opened at C$28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.72. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$21.73 and a 1-year high of C$29.50. The company has a market cap of C$34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

Featured Stories

