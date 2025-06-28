Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 325 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 19,025.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $8,558,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $171.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.06. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.14 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.