Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,519 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,329,000 after purchasing an additional 503,190 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE OHI opened at $36.58 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

