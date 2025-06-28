Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ITW opened at $248.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

View Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

