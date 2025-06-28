Analyzing Rocket Companies (RKT) and Its Competitors

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rocket Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rocket Companies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $5.10 billion $29.37 million -473.43 Rocket Companies Competitors $18.27 billion $1.82 billion -70.27

Rocket Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Companies. Rocket Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies 0.06% 3.61% 1.27% Rocket Companies Competitors -4.16% -79.30% -0.70%

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Companies has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 92.6% of Rocket Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rocket Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 2 9 1 0 1.92 Rocket Companies Competitors 153 677 984 15 2.47

Rocket Companies presently has a consensus target price of $14.21, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 20.99%. Given Rocket Companies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Rocket Companies rivals beat Rocket Companies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

