Reviewing Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) & Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) and Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Nova shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Silvaco Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nova and Silvaco Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova 0 1 4 0 2.80 Silvaco Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Nova presently has a consensus target price of $282.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Silvaco Group has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 209.86%. Given Silvaco Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvaco Group is more favorable than Nova.

This table compares Nova and Silvaco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova 28.46% 23.98% 16.15% Silvaco Group -103.75% -27.47% -18.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nova and Silvaco Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova $672.40 million 11.70 $183.76 million $6.62 40.43 Silvaco Group $59.68 million 2.45 -$39.40 million ($2.31) -2.15

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Silvaco Group. Silvaco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nova beats Silvaco Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc. is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco Group Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

