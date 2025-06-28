Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Head to Head Analysis

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 15.04% 6.37% 5.93% POET Technologies N/A -139.18% -70.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and POET Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $20.32 million 4.44 $3.65 million $0.30 26.80 POET Technologies $40,000.00 11,067.71 -$56.70 million ($0.74) -7.05

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coda Octopus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coda Octopus Group and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Coda Octopus Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.82%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. The company's solutions include geophysical systems; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); real time volumetric imaging sonar products; and diver augmented vision display systems. It also offers GeoSurvey, a software and hardware package for acquisition and processing of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data in oil and gas companies; DA4G, a geophysical hardware; and Survey Engine, a software product that provides post-processing solutions for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data. In addition, the company offers 3D/4D/5D/6D imaging sonar technology under the Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE name; diving technology under the CodaOctopus DAVD; and operates as a sub-contractor for defense contractors, as well as supplies sub-assemblies for broader mission critical defense systems. It markets and sells its technology solutions for the subsea and underwater markets. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

