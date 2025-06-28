Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $230.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a one year low of $187.06 and a one year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.