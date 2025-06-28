Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,346,069 Shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6,304.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346,069 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.07% of Yum China worth $600,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 21.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 95,623 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $11,776,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Yum China by 30.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

