Contrasting Lovesac (LOVE) and Its Rivals

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lovesac to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lovesac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac 1.99% 6.70% 2.74% Lovesac Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Lovesac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Lovesac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lovesac Competitors 173 1317 2027 38 2.54

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lovesac and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lovesac presently has a consensus target price of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 61.79%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lovesac is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lovesac and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac $680.63 million $11.56 million 26.84 Lovesac Competitors $26.26 billion $2.36 billion 16.73

Lovesac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac. Lovesac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lovesac has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lovesac beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

