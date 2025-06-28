Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 859 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Veralto by 0.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 13.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 118,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Veralto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $989,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,805. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock worth $4,396,629 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $101.03 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

