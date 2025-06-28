Park Place Capital Corp Sells 186 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 203,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

