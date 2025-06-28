Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

