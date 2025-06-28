Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.05.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,896 shares of company stock valued at $204,351,942 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $776.57 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $787.22. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $700.54 and a 200-day moving average of $638.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

