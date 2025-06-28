Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CB stock opened at $285.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

