iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $75,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.