Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $138,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1,142.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IR opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

