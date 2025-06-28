Samir Aziz Manji Buys 1,000 Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Samir Aziz Manji purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

Samir Aziz Manji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Samir Aziz Manji sold 3,900 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$57,564.00.

Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

