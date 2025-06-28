Samir Aziz Manji Buys 1,000 Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2025

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) Director Samir Aziz Manji purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

Samir Aziz Manji also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Samir Aziz Manji sold 3,900 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$57,564.00.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Extendicare (TSE:EXE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.