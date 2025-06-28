Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1) Insider Purchases A$10,350.00 in Stock

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1 – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Andrews acquired 230,000 shares of Carbonxt Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,350.00 ($6,764.71).
Carbonxt Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.62.
Carbonxt Group Company Profile
