Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1) Insider Purchases A$10,350.00 in Stock

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1 – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Andrews acquired 230,000 shares of Carbonxt Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,350.00 ($6,764.71).

Carbonxt Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Carbonxt Group Company Profile

Carbonxt Group Limited, a cleantech company, develops and markets specialized activated carbon (AC) products for the removal of pollutants and toxins in industrial processes in the United States. It offers powdered activated carbon and AC pellets, which are used in industrial air purification, waste water treatment, and other liquid and gas phase markets primarily for the capture of mercury and sulphur to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

