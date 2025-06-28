Insider Buying: OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Insider Acquires A$18,000.00 in Stock

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Free Report) insider Ngee Low purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,764.71).

Ngee Low also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Ngee Low purchased 80,000 shares of OM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$24,640.00 ($16,104.58).

OM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.89.

About OM

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns and operates the Bootu Creek manganese ore mine located in the Northern territory of Australia.

