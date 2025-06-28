Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells C$11,220.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Lekich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$11,220.00.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$5.60 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The stock has a market cap of C$856.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.09.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

