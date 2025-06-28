AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Senior Officer Acquires C$22,090.00 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Drew Forret bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,090.00.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$21.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. AutoCanada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.75 and a twelve month high of C$23.27. The stock has a market cap of C$508.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Acumen Capital raised shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.31.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

