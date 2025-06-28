Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Wix.com worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $5,367,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $158.01 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

