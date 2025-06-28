MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $32,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 147.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $576.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $478.33 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.53.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

