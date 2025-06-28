Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,107 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $29,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

