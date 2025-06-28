Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after acquiring an additional 916,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,633,000 after purchasing an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after purchasing an additional 208,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,723,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE GLW opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.