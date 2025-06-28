Diversified Trust Co Sells 427 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

