Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $33.55 Million Position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,441 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Roblox worth $33,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 47,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $5,039,149.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,313.26. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $347,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,244 shares in the company, valued at $21,122,509.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,712,649 shares of company stock valued at $584,262,803 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.