Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.96. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.55 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total transaction of $364,669.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,465.89. This trade represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,959. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.56.

View Our Latest Report on F5

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.