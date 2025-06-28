Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after purchasing an additional 230,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after buying an additional 973,276 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,183,000 after buying an additional 176,993 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after buying an additional 459,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $90.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.