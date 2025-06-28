Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $35,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after acquiring an additional 748,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day moving average is $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

