Contrasting UWM (UWMC) & Its Rivals

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UWM to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM -0.36% -3.86% -0.55% UWM Competitors -4.16% -79.30% -0.70%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.16 billion $14.40 million -31.58 UWM Competitors $18.27 billion $1.82 billion -70.27

This table compares UWM and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UWM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UWM. UWM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UWM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 5 2 0 2.29 UWM Competitors 153 677 984 15 2.47

UWM currently has a consensus price target of $6.86, suggesting a potential upside of 67.04%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 20.16%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

UWM pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. UWM pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 40.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UWM is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.5% of UWM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UWM beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

