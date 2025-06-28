Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE VEEV opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.52. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

