Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 256,205 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,205 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.