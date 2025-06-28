Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 21,908.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.76.

Humana Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:HUM opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.43. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

