Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $14.77 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 242,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7%

BMY opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

