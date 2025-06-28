Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:SMAY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:SMAY – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.51% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAY. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 126,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMAY opened at $23.93 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (SMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

