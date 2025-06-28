Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

