Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $10,872,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 195,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $6,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $276.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.85.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

