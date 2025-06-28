Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 56,117 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,117 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

DEC opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

DEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

