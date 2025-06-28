Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,608,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.