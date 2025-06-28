Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

