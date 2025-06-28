HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 3,966.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

