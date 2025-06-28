Brokerages Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W cut PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on PROS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

PRO stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $716.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.03. PROS has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 2,716.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

