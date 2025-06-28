Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 4,489 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,984,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,999,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 372,688 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 589,100 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 773,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 601,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 174,417 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

