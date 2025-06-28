Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.