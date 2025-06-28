Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.02 and a 200-day moving average of $286.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

